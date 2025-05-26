Leo: Don't take life too seriously today — try to lighten up a little. You’ll realise that your past investments are starting to pay off well, showing you the value of smart financial planning. Your family will feel especially close and important to you today. Avoid doubting your partner’s loyalty — trust will strengthen your bond. It’s a favourable day for those in retail and wholesale businesses. To make the most of your day, take some time out for yourself despite a busy schedule. If you've been longing for your spouse’s affection, today is likely to fulfill that wish. Remedy: For better health, spend 15 to 20 minutes sitting under the moonlight.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.