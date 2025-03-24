Bhubaneswar: After spell of heavy rainfall and thunderstorm activity, warm weather condition is all set to return to Odisha, affecting normal lives in upcoming days.

According to weather forecast by Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, the mercury rose from today and the day temperature is likely to touch 40 degree C after two days.

As no thunderstorm warning is likely at any part of Odisha, the temperature is very likely to cross 40 degree C within 3 days. While the day temperature is likely to rise by 3-5 degree C during next three days, the night is likely to be warm with temperature spike by 2-4 degree C during next two days, informed MeT director Manoroma Mohanty today.

Meanwhile, the thunderstorm with lightning with gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph is very likely to continue during next 24 hours at several places over the districts especially in Gajapati, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Khordha, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj, she said.

The light to moderate Rainfall has occurred at a few places over the districts of Coastal Odisha in last 24 hours. While the chief amount of rainfall recorded in Hinjili at 5 cm, the highest maximum temperature of 37.3°C was recorded at Malkangiri and lowest minimum temperature of 17.0°C was recorded at Angul in the plains of Odisha, the MeT stated.