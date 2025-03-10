Nayagarh: In a tragic incident, two minor sons ended their lives after their father received a proposal for his second marriage.

The incident was reported from Dhanchangada village under Fategarh police limits in Nayagarh district of Odisha.

According to reports, Prakash Mohanty of Dhanchangada village had married 15 years ago. His wife died three years ago. He has two sons from his first marriage.

However, his two sons, one 14 years old and another 11 years old hung themselves after he received a proposal on Sunday for his second marriage.

On receiving information, Fategarh police reached the spot, recovered the bodies and detained father of the deceased minor children.