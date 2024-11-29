Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the All India Conference of Director Generals/ Inspector Generals of Police from 30th November to 1st December, 2024 at the State Convention Centre, Lok Seva Bhawan, Bhubaneswar, Odisha.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the All India Conference of Director Generals/ Inspector Generals of Police from 30th November to 1st December, 2024 at the State Convention Centre, Lok Seva Bhawan, Bhubaneswar, Odisha.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah reaches Bhubaneswar for a 3-day DG-IGP conference. pic.twitter.com/7EmLXsr4mu— Sambad English (@Sambad_English) November 29, 2024
Join and get latest news updates delivered to you via WhatsApp