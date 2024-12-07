Bhubaneswar: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw today inaugurated the second entry point to Cuttack Railway Station, marking a significant milestone in the station's redevelopment under the Amrit Stations scheme.

This new entry point along with the east-side station building is set to transform passenger travel, offering improved accessibility, safety, and convenience.

The east-side entry point is designed to provide seamless movement for passengers arriving from the National Highway side, making the station more accessible and ensuring hassle-free access.

This development is a part of an ambitious Rs 303 crore project aimed at redeveloping Cuttack Railway Station into a modern transportation hub with world-class amenities.

In his address, Vaishnaw emphasized the importance of this development in improving passenger experience and enhancing the connectivity of the region. He highlighted that this project will also contribute to socio-economic growth by boosting trade and commerce, making Cuttack Railway Station a key hub in the region.

Key Features of the East-Side Station Building:

Air-conditioned Spaces: 21,270 sqft of air-conditioned space ensuring a comfortable environment for passengers.

Modern Amenities: Includes a food court (2,100 sqft), modern toilets, ticket counters, waiting areas, escalators, lifts, and more.

Accessibility: Equipped with Sugamya-compliant escalators and lifts for enhanced accessibility, catering to all passengers, including those with disabilities.

Improved Passenger Facilities: Spacious circulating area, parking, and pickup/drop-off facilities for easier access to the station.

Additional Services: Features Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Kendra (PMBJK), ATM kiosk, Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVM), and One Station One Product (OSOP) trolleys, promoting local handicrafts made by women self-help groups.

The east-side entry point project, executed at a cost of Rs 14.63 crore, addresses long-standing demands for better connectivity in the region. The new infrastructure is expected to streamline station operations and improve passenger flow, enhancing safety and travel efficiency.

The station will serve passengers not only from Cuttack but also from surrounding districts including Jagatsingpur, Kendrapara and Jajpur. With a focus on passenger comfort and safety, this development is poised to become a model for future railway station redevelopments across the country.

Key Benefits:

Fulfillment of the long-cherished demand for improved accessibility for people from Cuttack and nearby districts.

Enhanced connectivity for passengers traveling through Cuttack Railway Station.

Improved passenger experience with modern facilities, such as the food court, waiting areas, and accessible toilets.

Hassle-free access for passengers, ensuring safer, quicker, and more efficient travel.