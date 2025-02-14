Taurus: Your rude behavior may upset your wife—remember, disrespect and taking a loved one for granted can seriously harm a relationship. Financial matters could see positive resolutions today, bringing potential gains. Prioritize your family’s needs and actively share in their joys and struggles to show you genuinely care. Romance will take an exciting turn, adding a touch of passion to your love life. However, avoid making impulsive decisions that you might regret later. Disappointment in your partner could lead to heartbreak, possibly even ending your marriage. On the professional front, your sharp focus and dedication will impress your boss and earn their appreciation. Remedy: Feed black-and-white-spotted cows with food and fodder to promote good health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3.15 pm.