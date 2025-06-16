New Delhi: The Centre has officially notified the upcoming population census in the Gazette of India. According to the notification, the nationwide Census of India will be conducted in 2027, with the reference date set as 00:00 hours on March 1, 2027.

However, in the Union Territory of Ladakh, the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (non-synchronous areas), and the states of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, the census will be carried out earlier—from October 1, 2026. In these regions, the reference date will be 00:00 hours on October 1, 2026.

The notification, issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, also confirmed the Census will include comprehensive data collection, including details on caste.

This marks the first-time caste enumeration will be formally included in the nationwide census exercise.

The move follows a recent Union Cabinet decision that approved caste-based data collection, with the government stating that the inclusion will help frame more precise and targeted welfare policies.

The decision has triggered political debate. The Congress claimed the move was a result of its persistent demand for greater social justice and empowerment. In response, the BJP accused the Opposition of mere rhetoric, asserting that it is the NDA government that is bringing about real change for the Backward Classes at the grassroots level.