Cyclone 'Dana' is likely to cross the Odisha coast close to Bhitarkanika and Dhamara from mid-night of 24th October to the morning of 25th October as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
Cyclone 'Dana' is likely to cross the Odisha coast close to Bhitarkanika and Dhamara from mid-night of 24th October to the morning of 25th October as a severe cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 100-110 kmph gusting 120 kmph.
Oct 24, 2024 14:04 ISTPM Modi holds discussion on Cyclone Dana, Centre ready to help Odisha: CM Mohan Majhi
Oct 24, 2024 13:59 ISTModerate rainfall experienced in North Odisha under influence of 'Dana'
Light to moderate rainfall occurred along the coastal areas of north Odisha under the influence of the Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Dana’.
Realized Rainfall (in cm):
Paradeep Cwr (Jagatsinghpur) 6, Chandbali (Bhadrak) 5, Chandanpur (Mayurbhanj) 3, Nawana (Mayurbhanj) 3, Kujanga (Jagatsinghpur) 3, Rajkanika ( Kendrapara) 3, Rajnagar ( Kendrapara) 2, Nilgiri ( Balasore) 2.
Oct 24, 2024 13:36 IST400 trains cancelled ahead of Cyclone
Railway authorities have cancelled additional 203 trains passing through Odisha in view of the impending Cyclone Dana. Earlier, as many as 197 trains were cancelled ahead of the cyclone.
Oct 24, 2024 11:52 ISTCyclone Dana's forecast path
As per the latest forecast track of Cyclone Dana issued by the IMD, the system is likely to make landfall in Dhamra area of Bhadrak district in Odisha.
Oct 24, 2024 11:05 ISTCyclone Dana; ODRAF, NDRF, Fire, Forest teams pressed into action at vulnerable locations
As part of measure to ensure safety, Odisha Government has deployed 3 NDRF teams, 6 ODRAF teams, 10 Fire services teams and 6 Forest teams at several vulnerable locations across different blocks of Kendrapara district, where Cyclone DANA is likely to make a landfall.
According to IMD's latest bulletin, the severe cyclonic storm 'Dana' over northwest & adjoining central Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred about 210 km southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 240 km south-southeast of Dhamara (Odisha) and 310 km south of Sagar Island (West Bengal).
Oct 24, 2024 10:47 ISTSatellite pic of Cyclone 'Dana'
Time of photo capture: 10:12 AM IST, October 24.
Oct 24, 2024 10:38 ISTFlash flood risk for Odisha
Low to moderate flash flood risk for the next 24 hours for Balasore, Bhadrak, Gajapati, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Keonjhar, Jajpur, Khordha, Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh and Puri districts: IMD.
Surface runoff/ inundation may occur at some fully saturated soils and low-lying areas as shown in the map due to expected rainfall occurrence in the next 24 hours.
Oct 24, 2024 10:20 ISTFlight operations at Bhubaneswar BPIA airport to be suspended for 2 days
Oct 24, 2024 10:19 ISTECoR issues helpline numbers for passengers
Oct 24, 2024 10:19 ISTOdisha govt issues toll-free number for complaint against black marketers
Oct 24, 2024 10:11 ISTWind Warning
The IMD has issued wind warning for various districts of Odisha (See Pic below).
Oct 24, 2024 10:10 ISTRainfall warning
Scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) with isolated extremely heavy rainfall (>20 cm) is very likely to occur in the districts of Mayurbhanj, Cuttack, Jajpur, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapada, and Jagatsinghpur.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Dhenkanal, and Keonjhar.
Heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Ganjam, Boudh, Angul, Deogarh, Sundargarh, and Kandhamal.
Oct 24, 2024 10:07 ISTCyclone Dana: Storm surge warning
Storm surge of 1.0 to 2.0 m height above astronomical tide is very likely to inundate low-lying areas of Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore districts of Odisha and East Medinipur district of West Bengal during the time of landfall.
Storm surge of 0.5 to 1.0 m height above astronomical tide is very likely to inundate low-lying areas of South 24-Parganas district of West Bengal and Jagatsinghpur district of Odisha during the time of landfall.