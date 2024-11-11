Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has removed State Commission for Women (SCW) Chairperson Minati Behera from the post.

Though the State Government had earlier issued directions for the removal of Behera from the post, she didn't vacate the chair.

Following this, the government issued her a show cause notice and asked her to submit a reply by November 1.

However, the government has termed the reply "inadequate", saying that it does not justify the unsatisfactory performance of the commission.

"After thorough and careful examination of show cause reply submitted by the Chairperson, OSCW, it is observed that the reply is inadequate and does not justify the unsatisfactory performance of the Commission," the government said in an official notification.

Behera was appointed as the Chairperson of Odisha SCW by the previous Biju Janata Dal (BJD) government led by Naveen Patnaik in 2019.

Behera was the chief of the BJD women’s wing before her appointment as the Chairperson of Odisha SCW.

She also served as the Chairperson of the Odisha State Commission for Persons with Disabilities from 2015 to 2018.