Pisces: Let your smile shine—it's the best remedy for any challenge life throws your way. When it comes to investments, take a long-term approach to ensure lasting benefits. Your children will go out of their way to bring you joy, filling your heart with warmth. To your beloved, your presence makes the world a more beautiful and meaningful place. Today, staying focused at work may be a struggle, as an inner dilemma might distract you. Give yourself grace, and allow clarity to emerge naturally. You’ll be brimming with creative ideas, and the activities you choose today could lead to unexpected and impressive gains. In your married life, something out of the ordinary awaits—a moment that breaks the routine and brings a refreshing twist to your relationship.Remedy: For prosperity and positive energy, store Gangajal or holy water in a container made of tin.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11.15 am.