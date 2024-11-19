Gemini: Use your energy today to help someone in need, as the true value of life lies in serving others. Avoid friends who borrow money but fail to return it, as it could lead to unnecessary stress. If you're planning a party, invite your closest friends to enjoy a cheerful and uplifting gathering. You may discover a special connection with someone and experience the bliss of love. Some will see progress in business and education. To enjoy a relaxed and pleasant evening, focus on working diligently throughout the day. You may find yourself falling in love with your spouse all over again, appreciating their worth and affection. Remedy: To boost your financial growth, pour oil over the roots of a Peepal tree.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 7:30 pm to 8:30 pm.