Libra: For true all-round development, it's important to nurture your physical well-being alongside your mental and moral growth. After all, a healthy mind thrives best in a healthy body. While money holds significance in your life, be mindful not to let financial sensitivity strain your relationships. Focus on projects that not only bring personal gain but also contribute to the prosperity of your entire family. In matters of love, your connection runs so deep that physical presence feels secondary—you feel each other in every moment. This emotional harmony enriches your life. Your sharp mental clarity today gives you a distinct advantage in business. You’ll find yourself resolving past doubts and navigating challenges with confidence. Your quick thinking and decisive action will earn you the recognition you deserve. When your partner is truly amazing, life feels magical—and today, you’re likely to experience just that. Remedy: Wrap a circular piece of bronze in green cloth and carry it in your pocket or wallet to attract greater income and financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.