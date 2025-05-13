Virgo: Some family members may display envy or irritation today, which could test your patience. Stay calm—losing your temper may only escalate the situation. Remember, not everything can be changed, but it can be managed with grace. Real estate investments look promising and could bring strong returns. Take time to acknowledge and celebrate your wife’s achievements—your genuine appreciation will strengthen your bond and lift her spirits. Love fills the air—everything may seem more vivid and beautiful because your heart is full. This is also a great time to showcase your talents to the right people, which can significantly enhance your public image. Your partner longs for your time and attention. Not being able to meet that need today might lead to visible frustration. Be understanding—it’s a sign of how much they value your presence. Despite any challenges, you’ll feel like the luckiest person alive, as your spouse showers you with love and warmth. Remedy: Donate black and white clothing to saints or those in need to support continued good health and balance in life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.