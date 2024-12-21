Aquarius: Stay engaged in activities that help you maintain your calm and composure. Be mindful of your tendency to live in the moment and avoid overspending on entertainment. Patience will be required when dealing with children or those less experienced than you. You may find yourself mesmerized by some natural beauty today. However, this will be one of those days when things don’t unfold as you expect. Your spouse will remind you that paradise exists right here on Earth, bringing a sense of peace and joy. If you neglect your health, it could lead to stress, so don’t hesitate to consult a doctor if needed. Remedy: Let go of any grudges against your brother and avoid speaking harshly to him, as this will lead to significant improvements in your financial well-being.

Lucky Colour: Black.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 3.30 pm.