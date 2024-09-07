Taurus: Recent events may leave your mind unsettled. Meditation and yoga will be beneficial for both your spiritual and physical well-being. Today, you might receive help from your brother or sister, leading to some unexpected benefits. If you receive an invitation to a new place, graciously accept it. Romance will be thrilling—reach out to the one you love and make the most of the day. You'll have plenty of time for yourself today, which you can use to fulfill personal desires, read a book, or enjoy your favorite music. Your spouse will rekindle the early days of your love and romance. However, your family members may not take you seriously today, which could provoke your anger. Remedy: Seek blessings from your father or a father-like figure to avoid conflicts with your boss.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.