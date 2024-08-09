Scorpio: Harboring ill-will towards others will only lead to mental tension. It's important to avoid these thoughts, as they drain your energy and diminish your efficiency. Investing in antiques and jewelry will bring you gains and prosperity. Be mindful that forcing your opinions on your children could upset them; instead, try to explain your perspective so they can understand and accept it. Your natural charm will have the desired effect. However, it's crucial to learn to control your mind, as you often lose focus and waste time—something that might happen again today. Life will take a joyful turn when your spouse forgets past disagreements and embraces you with love. Time flies when you're with your kids, and you'll notice this again while spending time with them today.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Green. Auspicious Time: 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM.

9:00 AM to 10:30 AM. Remedy: For a joyful family life, place raw turmeric and five Peepal leaves under your pillow while sleeping.