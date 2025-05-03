Rayagada: In a shocking incident, the husband and father in-law of a sarpanch were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Padmapur block of Odisha's Rayagada district here today. While the exact cause of death is not established yet, family members have alleged that the duo was murdered.

The deceased were identified as Likitipadar sarpanch Janaki Gamang's husband Agadhu Gamang and father in-law Samara Gamang. Their blood-stained bodies were spotted by locals in Sarigiguda village within Padmapur police limits early in the morning. The kin of the deceased alleged murder but the motive behind the crime is yet to be ascertained. It is, however, suspected that past enmity could have led to the crime.

On getting information, Padmapur police reached the spot and started investigation. A scientic team too arrived at the place of the crime, till reports last came in. Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, panic prevailed among the villagers as news of the deaths spread.