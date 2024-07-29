Cuttack: In a tragic mishap, a woman died while two other persons were critically injured after a speeding car hit a group of Kanwariyas in Salepur in Odisha's Cuttack district on Sunday night. The deceased was identified as Chinmayee Behera of Jinhipur. The injured victims Dipti Rout and Purna Chandra Behera are undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital.

As per reports, as many as 37 Kanwariyas was heading towards Siddheswar Mahadev temple in Paikarapur after lifting water from Babujanga ghat when the speeding car hit the group at Nischintakoili area. While Chinmayee died on the spot, the other two were critically injured and were rushed to SCB MCH by locals. Sources said the driver of the four-wheeler had lost control and went on to ram into another pick-up van following the accident.

Meanwhile, hospital sources said one of the injured victims is critical while another's condition is stable.

Police meanwhile have detained the driver and investigation is underway.